One dead following incident near West Bank in Minneapolis

- A man has died following a report of shots fired near the University of Minnesota West Bank in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near the West Bank. When officers arrived on scene a man had already been transported by private car to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

Witnesses report that there was a large crowd gathered for a concert inside the Ruby Lounge, an illegal event venue attached to the Jewel of India restaurant. The City of Minneapolis posted a closure bulletin on the door Tuesday after the homicide.

In the meantime, neighboring businesses are voicing concerns about safety on the block.

"I would just encourage anybody that's in this area to make sure they get out at the appropriate time, watch your back, be in groups," said Tommie Daye with Urban Jungle.

Minneapolis police say they have reason to believe multiple shots were fired and they are asking anyone with information to contact them. Tipsters can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All Tips are anonymous and those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.

Those with information may also text their tip to 847411. Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. The text messages are assigned a tip number and the police department has no way of identifying the source of the information. All texts are anonymous. People with information may also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-8477.

The identity of the victim and the cause of death have not been released. No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.

SAFETY ON CAMPUS

Tuesday's homicide marked the second death in two days near the University of Minnesota campus.

University of Minnesota Police report that they have 55 sworn officers and about 140 part time safety security monitors patrolling the campus 24/7. They also offer walking escorts across campus, building and bicycle patrol of campus.

There are also more than 3,500 cameras on campus, with staff monitoring them 24/7.

For more information, click here: https://safe-u.umn.edu/public-safety-and-u