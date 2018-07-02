One dead after 'altercation' near U of M

- One man is dead and another is in custody after a fight near the University of Minnesota Sunday night.

Minneapolis police say two men had an encounter at Sally's Saloon before leaving and meeting again near SE University Avenue and Oak Street.

There police say they had an physical altercation.

When police arrived on scene they found both men. One was taken into custody and the other was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical injuries, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Police are still investigating.