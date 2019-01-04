Man dead after fight outside party in Minneapolis Thursday night

- A man is dead after he was stabbed outside a party in the Lyndale neighborhood of Minneapolis Thursday night.

Officers responded to East 35th Street and 1st Avenue South around 10:40 p.m. on a report of a physical fight, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

A man who had been “gravely injured.” was found outside. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later. He has been identified as 33-year-old Anthony James Madison.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, fled the scene, but was arrested Friday morning and is currently in custody.

"We have a number of people who are witnesses who are cooperating with the police," said Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder. "Homicide investigators and officers from the fifth precinct are canvassing the area to find additional people. Our crime lab is on the scene collecting evidence for future processing."