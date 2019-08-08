After a successful walking cat tour in the Wedge neighborhood of Minneapolis earlier this summer, cat lovers were at it again.
Thursday night, people gathered in the Whittier neighborhood, moving door-to-door, for more cat watching. The event, hosted by Wedge LIVE, coincides with International Cat Day.
Cat Tour 2019 is all about spotting the furry felines wherever they may be. John Edwards is the brainchild behind these tours. It’s the third year he’s organized them. There’s always one in the Wedge, and one in the Whittier neighborhood, a few blocks away.