Seventeen-year-old to-be junior at Minnehaha Academy, Chet Holmgren, went viral on Wednesday after a video posted on Twitter showed him dribbling past two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry for a dunk at a prestigious basketball camp.

"It's kind of like every kids' dream you know it's kind of hard to describe," Holmgren said.

7 footer Chet Holmgren hit Steph Curry with the SAUCE and then dunked it! #SC30Select @ChetHolmgren @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/xjHZxb4bus