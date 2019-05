- Hundreds of commuters were delayed Thursday evening after law enforcement was concerned that a train possibly hit a pedestrian.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in Fridley, Minn. as the train stopped to allow investigators to search the area.

Dozens of law enforcement officers searched the area, even using drones to assist in the search.

Officers could be seen in the woods nearby the tracks and looking at the train itself.

So far, there is no evidence that the train did hit a person, however.

Passengers were stranded on the train for hours. Replacement buses helped transport the nearly 800 passengers who were using the line.