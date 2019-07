- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor has been transferred out of state, the Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed to FOX 9.

Noor was transferred out of state for safety and security reasons, which are constantly evaluated. There was no incident that led to the transfer. He was previously held at the Oak Park Heights prison.

A jury convicted Noor in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the July 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in her southwest Minneapolis alley.

Ruszczyk had called 911 to report noises she suspected of being a sexual assault in the neighborhood. The shooting happened when she approached the police squad car on the driver's side. Noor, who was in the passenger seat, shot her. She was unarmed.

"I shot because I was protecting my partner Matthew Harrity's life,” Noor said at sentencing. “I realized after I was wrong. That mistake is my hardship to bear. The loss I created is a hardship to bear. I can't apologize enough and I will never be able to make up the loss that I caused on Miss Ruszczyk’s family.”

Noor was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

The Ruszczyk family said they were "satisfied" with the verdict, but remained critical of police and their response to the incident. Since the trial, the Ruszczyk family settled a lawsuit with City of Minneapolis for $20 million, making it the largest settlement involving the Minneapolis Police Department.