- A Hennepin County judge released most of the evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor Thursday, including the audio recordings of the two phone calls Justine Ruszczyk Damond made to 911.

In the audio recordings, Damond sounded worried as she reported hearing a woman possibly being sexually assaulted in the alley behind her house.

Noor was found guilty of murdering Damond on July 15, 2017. He shot and killed her when she approached him and his partner in their squad car in the alley behind her home on the 5000 block of Washburn Avenue South.

Justine Damond 911 call transcript

FIRST CALL

Incident Number: 17-265936

July 15, 2017; 23:27:02

Time: 23:27:02

Operator: 911, what's the address of the emergency?

Caller: Hi, I'm, I can hear someone out the back and I, I'm not sure if she's having sex or being raped.

Operator: Give me the address.

Caller: 5024 Washburn Avenue South.

Operator: Washburn Avenue South. You said it's behind (inaudible)?

Caller: And there's a (inaudible) out the back, yup, yup. And I think she just yelled out "help," but it's

difficult the sound has been going on for a while, but I think, I don't think she's enjoying it. I think it's, I

don't know.

Operator: Okay, already got a call started and help on the way. Uh, you can't see anything, you're

just hearing a female screaming then, is that what you're saying?

Caller: Yeah. It sounds like sex noises, but it's been going on for a while and I think she tried to say help and it sounds distressed.

Operator: Okay, I've already got an officer on the way. What is your name?

Caller: JUSTINE.

Operator: JUSTINE, what's your last name?

Caller: JUSTINE.

Operator: JUSTINE.

Caller: Yeah.

Operator: And a phone number?

Caller:

Operator: Okay, we've already got help on the way. If anything changes before we get there just give us a call right back, but officers should be there soon.

Caller: Thanks.

Operator: Okay, not a problem.

SECOND CALL

Incident Number: 17-265936

July 15

Time: 23:35:23

Operator: 911, what is the address of the emergency?

Caller: Hi, I just reported one, but no one's here and was wondering if they got the address wrong.

Operator: What? the address?

Caller: 5024 Washburn Avenue South. It supposed to be Washburn Avenue South.

Operator: Are

Caller: Yeah, (inaudible).

Operator: You're hearing a female screaming?

Caller: Yes, along behind the house.

Operator: Yup, officers are on the way there.

Caller: Thank you.

Operator: You're welcome, bye.