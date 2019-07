- Nearly 7,000 residents are without power after storms ripped through parts of western Wisconsin Friday.

The storms prompted Polk County Board Chairman Dean Johansen to sign a Disaster Declaration Saturday, allowing emergency management to seek disaster funding if necessary.

According to the sheriff's office, the area experienced winds faster than 84 mph as well as hail and heavy rains that damaged several buildings and power lines. Flash flooding was also reported.

As of Saturday morning, there are approximately 6,925 residents of Polk County without power, according to utility providers.

Any questions regarding Emergency Management in Polk County or requests for assistance should be directed to Chief Deputy Chad Roberts at chad.roberts@co.polk.wi.us or by calling the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center at 715-485-8300.

