- Residents in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin have reported significant damage after Friday's storm.

Polk County, Wisconsin experienced winds faster than 84 mph as well as hail and heavy rains that damaged several buildings and power lines. Flash flooding was also reported.

As of Saturday morning, there are approximately 6,925 residents of Polk County without power, according to utility providers.

Viewer Ashley O'Connell shared several photos showing trees that fell on their cabin, as well as a broken dock, a tree that fell on a car and more. She also said the storm caused their pontoon to flip over.

