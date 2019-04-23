< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mother of boy thrown at MOA: 'You chose to listen to the Devil that day' Posted Jun 03 2019 10:35AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 11:15AM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 11:15AM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/mother-of-boy-thrown-at-moa-you-chose-to-listen-to-the-devil-that-day-" addthis:title="Statements from parents of boy thrown at MOA" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/mother-of-boy-thrown-at-moa-you-chose-to-listen-to-the-devil-that-day-";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410533440" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - The man who pleaded guilty to throwing a young boy from the third floor at Mall of America was <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/man-who-threw-boy-at-mall-of-america-to-be-sentenced-monday">sentenced to 228 months</a>, or 19 years, in prison.</p><p>Emmanuel Aranda told investigators he went to the mall looking for someone to kill and randomly targeted Landen who was there with his mom and friends. Aranda threw Landen over the third floor balcony causing him to fall nearly 40 feet to the ground floor.</p><p>Amazingly, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/-alert-and-conscious-boy-thrown-from-mall-of-america-balcony-continues-to-heal">the boy survived</a>. A few weeks ago, the boy's family said he needed additional procedures for some non-life threatening complications from his injuries. They say<a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/-doctors-were-amazed-test-results-of-boy-thrown-from-moa-balcony-called-miraculous"> his spirit is strong</a>, but he still has a long road ahead.</p><p>During the sentencing Monday, prosecutors read the victim impact statements written by the boy's mother and father.</p><p><strong>Full Statement from Landen's mother:</strong></p><p><em>You intended to harm him, but God intended it for good! To accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.</em></p><p><em>You chose to think about yourself that day, what you were feeling and wanted to do to someone else. I’m sad you chose anger and hatred. Something really bad must have happened to you for you to want to do this to a sweet, innocent little boy. I’m sorry for whatever you’ve gone through. I hope God can save you and show you what His love is all about someday….</em></p><p><em>I want you to know I forgive you. Not because what you did was okay, not because I want to; but [because] God wants me to. I’m not letting you take any part of our family. You’re not taking our<u> love</u>, our<u> joy</u>, our <u>peace</u>; you’re not taking anything! I refuse to be full of anger and hatred, I refuse to let you take my joy. My sweet, precious baby, my amazing gift from God is going to be okay because Jesus loves him <u>so</u> much and he loves me <u>so</u> much. He answered my prayers and gave him back to me.</em></p><p><em>You get to take nothing from us. You chose to listen to the Devil that day. I don’t get to judge you or hate you. Instead I am full of God’s love and I have overwhelming joy and peace in my body as I sit and watch my boy heal in miraculous ways right in from of my eyes.</em></p><p><em>The whole world is seeing God move in this little boy that I get to call mine. The Devil tried to take him out, but GOD Saves. God <u>ALWAYS</u> wins!</em></p><p><em>God will judge you someday and I have peace with that. I hand it off to him and you will take <u>none</u> of my thoughts EVER again, I am done with you. God, it is all in your hands.</em></p><p><span style="font-size:14px;"><strong>Statement from Landen's father:</strong></span></p><p><em>On what was a normal day for us a day of fun and playing a day meant for good you chose to commit a horrific violent act, an act intended for harm and act intended to kill and destroy. Thankfully our family serves a mighty God who is faithful to his people a God who intends to protect and save. A God who’s will is perfect and makes all things work for the good of those that love him. You intended evil that day but God works all for good. Landen, who was a nameless child to you, is not a name forgotten or unknown to God. Landen is a witness to God’s divine interaction in our lives for all the world to see. Our boy was saved that day in a miraculous ways as testimony to the goodness and greatness of God, and because of that miracle God is being glorified and his name is being magnified through out the earth.</em></p><p><em>Your act was evil and selfish, you chose to listen to the worst parts of yourself that day. You chose evil over good and chose to take your hate and hurt out on my precious boy. That is where your impact on us stops, you will take nothing more from us. Wel will continue to Love and serve our God, we will continue to love people and have joy and peace in our lives, you will not define our lives or our hearts. We will live our lives to the fullest filled with fun and joy. You chose to waste your life and I wish you could experience the pain and suffering you inflicted on my boy, you should have the maximum punishment that this life has for you so you understand the impact of your actions. </em></p><p><em>I do want you to know that I forgive you, because it is what God calls me to do and holding hate only harms me and I will not allow that and while I want the maximum punishment for you in this life I do want you to know that there is a God who does love you and seeks to save you. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son that who ever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” This is the grace that our merciful, loving, and forgiving God offers you. More News Stories

Appeals court reverses decision on Line 3 pipeline's environmental impact

Posted Jun 03 2019 11:55AM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:58PM CDT

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the environmental impact statement for Enbridge Energy's Line 3 pipeline is inadequate because it doesn't address the possibility of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed, ultimately reversing the decision made by Minnesota utility regulators.

Although the appeals court rejected most of the opponents' "assertions of error" in the EIS, they determined that the missing element of addressing the Lake Superior watershed was enough to rule it inadequate.

The Public Utilities Commission approved the review last year . Then, several environmental groups and American Indian tribes appealed the commission's approval. Separating fault line prompts closure on Hwy 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minn.

Posted Jun 03 2019 01:38PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:46PM CDT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a fault line that began separating under the road on Highway 67 southeast of Granite Falls, Minnesota.

According to MnDOT, a fault line began separating under the road on Highway 67, which sits between the Yellow Medicine and Minnesota Rivers.

Officials say the fault line has been separating at a rate of about one inch per day. This means visitors heading to the Upper Sioux Agency State Park must come from the north on southbound Hwy 67. Crews rescue construction worker injured in downtown Minneapolis

Posted Jun 03 2019 12:59PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:21PM CDT

Firefighters helped rescue a construction worker who was injured Monday in downtown Minneapolis.

According to authorities, at about 11:30 a.m., officials responded to a call on the 500 block of 4th Avenue South for a construction worker who had fallen and suffered an injury on a construction site. The site is the location of the new Minneapolis Public Service Center, currently under construction.

Officials say crews performed a technical rescue using a Stokes basket and the aerial device on Ladder 4 to hoist the patient from below grade to street level and into an ambulance. Minneapolis' Navigation Center closes Monday

Posted Jun 03 2019 12:59PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:21PM CDT 