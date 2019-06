- The man who pleaded guilty to throwing a young boy from the third floor at Mall of America was sentenced to 228 months, or 19 years, in prison.

Last month, Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder for throwing 5-year-old Landen from the third floor in an act that stunned mall-goers and made national headlines. In his last court appearance, Aranda waved his right to a trial and admitted that he tried to kill Landen on April 12. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to serve 19 years in prison.

Aranda told investigators he went to the mall looking for someone to kill and randomly targeted Landen who was there with his mom and friends. Aranda threw Landen over the third floor balcony causing him to fall nearly 40 feet to the ground floor.

Amazingly, the boy survived.

During the sentencing, in a victim's impact statement, the boy's parents wrote that they "forgive" Aranda, despite his "evil, selfish, horrific" actions.

The state also addressed Aranda's mental health, saying he knew what he was doing when he threw Landen three floors.

Aranda was offered the opportunity to say something to court about his actions, but he didn't say anything.

A few weeks ago, the boy's family said he needed additional procedures for some non-life threatening complications from his injuries. They say his spirit is strong, but he still has a long road ahead.