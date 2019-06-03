< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man who threw boy at Mall of America sentenced to 19 years in prison (FOX 9) - The man who pleaded guilty to throwing a young boy from the third floor at Mall of America was sentenced to 228 months, or 19 years, in prison.

Last month, Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder for throwing 5-year-old Landen from the third floor in an act that stunned mall-goers and made national headlines. In his last court appearance, Aranda waved his right to a trial and admitted that he tried to kill Landen on April 12. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to serve 19 years in prison. </p><p>Aranda told investigators he went to the mall looking for someone to kill and randomly targeted Landen who was there with his mom and friends. Aranda threw Landen over the third floor balcony causing him to fall nearly 40 feet to the ground floor.</p><p>Amazingly, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/-alert-and-conscious-boy-thrown-from-mall-of-america-balcony-continues-to-heal">the boy survived</a>.</p><p>During the sentencing, in a victim's impact statement, the boy's parents wrote that they "forgive" Aranda, despite his "evil, selfish, horrific" actions.</p><p>The state also addressed Aranda's mental health, saying he knew what he was doing when he threw Landen three floors.</p><p>Aranda was offered the opportunity to say something to court about his actions, but he didn't say anything.</p><p>A few weeks ago, the boy's family said he needed additional procedures for some non-life threatening complications from his injuries. Don Fraser, ex-congressman and Minneapolis mayor, dies at 95

Posted Jun 03 2019 10:06AM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 10:08AM CDT

Former U.S. Rep. Don Fraser, who lent his name to the commission that democratized the Democratic Party's nominating process and later became Minneapolis' longest-serving mayor, has died. He was 95.

Fraser died Sunday at his Minneapolis home, less than a year after the death of his wife, women's rights leader Arvonne Fraser, son Tom Fraser said.

Don Fraser served seven years in the state Senate before being elected to Congress in 1962, There, he led an investigation into South Korea's attempts to sway U.S. policy. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Don Fraser, ex-congressman and Minneapolis mayor, dies at 95</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former U.S. Rep. Don Fraser, who lent his name to the commission that democratized the Democratic Party's nominating process and later became Minneapolis' longest-serving mayor, has died. He was 95. </p><p>Fraser died Sunday at his Minneapolis home, less than a year after the death of his wife, women's rights leader Arvonne Fraser, son Tom Fraser said.</p><p>Don Fraser served seven years in the state Senate before being elected to Congress in 1962, There, he led an investigation into South Korea's attempts to sway U.S. policy. He also led a commission that changed the party's nominating structure after the 1968 Democratic National Convention in which Hubert Humphrey was nominated for president even though he hadn't won a single primary. The Commission on Party Structure and Delegate Selection, which became known as the McGovern-Fraser Commission, restructured the party's process of nominating presidential candidates to give more power to rank-and-file members. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/7-year-old-boy-raises-22-000-for-border-wall-construction-planning-lemonade-stand-for-summer" title="7-year-old boy raises $22,000 for border wall construction, planning lemonade stand for summer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Jennifer Stevens" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7-year-old boy raises $22,000 for border wall construction, planning lemonade stand for summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:42AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:43AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>7-year-old Benton Stevens from Texas has raised $22,000 for the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico. He intends to continue to raise money with a lemonade stand this summer.</p><p>It all started with President Donald J. Trump's State of the Union Address. Benton's mother, Jennifer, told Fox 35 that Benton decided to start raising money for the border wall construction after President Trump said that we needed to protect our country and a build a wall.</p><p>"Benton decided right then and there that he wanted to help the President build the wall," Jennifer said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/utah-man-allegedly-hit-girl-11-with-car-then-told-her-we-all-have-to-die-sometime" title="Utah man allegedly hit girl, 11, with car then told her: ‘We all have to die sometime'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/becky_1559561478366_7344932_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/becky_1559561478366_7344932_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/becky_1559561478366_7344932_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/becky_1559561478366_7344932_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/becky_1559561478366_7344932_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Ray Becky was arrested Friday on suspicion of intentionally hitting an 11-year-old girl with his car. (Utah County Jail)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Utah man allegedly hit girl, 11, with car then told her: ‘We all have to die sometime'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bradford Betz, FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>( FOX NEWS ) - A 19-year-old Utah driver struck an 11-year-old girl on an electric scooter Friday, overturned the vehicle, then charged at her after the crash and said: “we all have to die sometime,” according to a witness cited in court documents. The driver, identified as Steven Ray Becky, allegedly tried to flee the area, but a witness held him down until police arrived, the Salt Lake Tribune reported . Asked by investigators why he hit the girl, Becky allegedly said: “because she was white.” Responding officers said the suspect’s attitude and statement to the girl led them to believe he’d intentionally hit her, the Tribune reported. Becky later admitted to being high on Xanax, marijuana, LSD and psychedelic mushrooms, according to a probable cause statement cited by Fox 13 . Police Chief John Eining told reporters Friday that the girl was pushed off her electric scooter by a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta that was driving on the wrong side of the road. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in Draper, a suburban community about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City. “This is not what I would describe as veered into the gal or drifted into the gal,” Eining said. “My description would be turned into the gal.” The girl suffered a head injury and a fractured hip and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Fox 13 reported. Becky was taken into custody and charged with suspicion of attempted criminal homicide, and DUI with serious bodily injury. 