More than 100 report illness possibly linked to Big Island Posted Jul 10 2019 03:15PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 06:15PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 03:41PM CDT (FOX 9) - More than 100 people have fallen ill after visiting "Big Island" during the 4th of July, with their symptoms matching the criteria health officials are looking for in their ongoing investigation.

According to Hennepin County Health officials, the county has returned 140 phone calls from people who reported being ill, and 116 of them have met the case definition - meaning they were at "Big Island" during the 4th of July weekend and have since exhibited symptoms of vomiting and/or multiple episodes of diarrhea.

No source has been identified at this time, but officials say the symptoms are consistent with foodborne or waterborne illness.

"Did they go swimming in the water? Did they accidentally ingest some water and what were they eating before they went on the boat? What were they drinking when they were on the boat?" asked Dave Johnson, Epidemiology Manager for the health department.

Johnson said knowing what caused so many to get sick is important for prevention, and if it's not foodborne, it's possible someone who was sick used the lake like a toilet.

Hennepin County Health said we should know the source by the end of the week. Lake Minnetonka businesses try to comfort customers after reports of illnesses

By Karen Scullin, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 05:28PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:36PM CDT

The number of people sick from a Lake Minnetonka 4th of July gathering is going up and now some businesses around the lake are fielding calls from people who want to cancel their plans.

The Hennepin County Health Department now says they're looking into 116 cases, up from yesterday's 30.

Beaches may close for a couple of days as they do every year and there the investigation into the illnesses at Big Island is ongoing, but Lake Minnetonka is huge and experts say those incidents are isolated and do not mean the lake as a whole is unsafe.

---

84-year-old man sketches St. Paul police officers

By Leah Beno, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 05:08PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:12PM CDT

Ken Fox has been an artist since he was a kid but at age 84 his drawings are still bringing smiles.

"[It's] my way of saying thank you for what they do."

After serving in the Air Force, followed by 22 years of teaching at the former School of Associated Arts, Fox has walls full of charcoal drawing and oil paintings. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lake Minnetonka businesses try to comfort customers after reports of illnesses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Karen Scullin, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The number of people sick from a Lake Minnetonka 4th of July gathering is going up and now some businesses around the lake are fielding calls from people who want to cancel their plans.</p><p>The Hennepin County Health Department now says they’re looking into 116 cases , up from yesterday’s 30.</p><p>Beaches may close for a couple of days as they do every year and there the investigation into the illnesses at Big Island is ongoing, but Lake Minnetonka is hue and experts say those incidents are isolated and do not mean the lake as a whole is unsafe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/84-year-old-man-sketches-st-paul-police-officers" title="84-year-old man sketches St. Paul police officers" data-articleId="417384576" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/568KA8EJ.MXF_12.03.48.19_1562796210606_7510642_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/568KA8EJ.MXF_12.03.48.19_1562796210606_7510642_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/568KA8EJ.MXF_12.03.48.19_1562796210606_7510642_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/568KA8EJ.MXF_12.03.48.19_1562796210606_7510642_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/568KA8EJ.MXF_12.03.48.19_1562796210606_7510642_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>84-year-old man sketches St. Paul police officers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Leah Beno, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ken Fox has been an artist since he was a kid but at age 84 his drawings are still bringing smiles.</p><p>"[It's] my way of saying thank you for what they do."</p><p>After serving in the Air Force, followed by 22 years of teaching at the former School of Associated Arts, Fox has walls full of charcoal drawing and oil paintings. But more recently he's turned his talents toward St. Paul police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/driver-in-bus-shelter-crash-questioned-but-not-arrested-after-incident" title="Driver in bus shelter crash questioned but not arrested after incident" data-articleId="417378295" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two of the victim’s from Tuesday’s bus shelter crash in Minneapolis remain in critical condition Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver in bus shelter crash questioned but not arrested after incident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div Driver in bus shelter crash questioned but not arrested after incident

By Rob Olson, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 04:43PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:22PM CDT

Two of the victim's from Tuesday's bus shelter crash in Minneapolis remain in critical condition Wednesday.

What happened exactly, however, is still unclear.

FOX 9 is not naming the driver of the van who hit them because he has not been charged or even arrested, but investigators will keep digging to determine if what he did was criminal. 