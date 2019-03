- Minnetonka Police are installing a new technology at several stop lights in an attempt to reduce the number of red light-runners.

Blue lights are popping up at three major intersections along Highway 7 in an effort to improve safety. The small blue lights do not have cameras, but instead, they alert officers more clearly when someone goes through a red light.

Drivers can find the lights along Highway 7 at Shady Oak Road, Williston Road and Tonkawood/Woodland roads.

“When the light turns red, the blue will turn on and so the officer can’t typically see the light turn red, but they can see the light turn blue. So, really, it just provides a way to watch the intersection because we have a lot of complaints about red light-runners,” said Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom.

Boerboom says the blue lights went up last month and he's hopeful they're a deterrent to reckless drivers.

The lights can be found in a handful of other Minnesota cities as well as parts of Ramsey County.