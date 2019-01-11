Minnesota school bus driver cited for driving under the influence

- A school bus driver has been cited for driving under the influence after officials say he was found at an elementary school in Rice, Minnesota preparing to drive a small bus .

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Rice police learned 46-year-old Erik Richard Bonde had a suspended driver's license. An officer reached out to Bonde and told him he could not drive until his license was reinstated.

At 3:05 p.m., an officer found out Bonde had driven a "van-sized" school bus to Rice Elementary School. Bonde was still in the driver's seat when officers arrived. Police noticed he appeared intoxicated. A preliminary blood test showed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit. On the bus, deputies also found a container, which had alcohol in it.

No students were on the bus while Bonde was driving it.

Officers arrested Bonde and booked him into Benton County Jail, but he was later released. He was cited for misdemeanor DWI and possessing an open bottle.