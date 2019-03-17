< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fminnesota-communities-brace-for-flooding width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Minnesota communities brace for flooding

Posted Mar 17 2019 07:14PM CDT
Updated Mar 17 2019 07:19PM CDT By Christina Palladino, FOX 9 newly formed ice dam on the Hwy. 169 Bridge over Sand Creek that sent water levels surging to the highest peak seen recently, putting some homes in jeopardy.</p><p>Hundreds of people have already packed up their belongings and left a Jordan mobile home park because of dangerous water levels.</p><p>The creek spiked overnight, peaking at a little over 11 feet, which is the highest level in days.</p><p>As temperatures heat up this week we can expect flooding over the next few weeks.</p><p>Jordan, Delano, New Ulm, low lying areas in St. Paul and Stillwater are all communities across the area that are bracing for possible record flooding.</p><p>Sewers in Stillwater are already getting full as a big stack of sandbags sits off to the side.</p><p>Over the next few days the Stillwater Police Department, along with other agencies, will start flood preparations.</p><p>Some riverfront parking lots will be closed Tuesday to the public to protect from the expected rising water levels.</p><p>Right now, the St. Croix River sits at 77 feet and is anticipated to near flood stage early next week.</p><p>Back in Jordan, crews knocked down the ice dam. Emilio Estevez visits Minneapolis library to screen film about homelessness

By Iris Perez, FOX 9

Posted Mar 17 2019 07:50PM CDT
Updated Mar 17 2019 07:59PM CDT

Award-winning actor Emilio Estevez created a new film with a message about homelessness and screened it at Minneapolis Central Library Sunday.

Last month, FOX 9 examined how libraries can help people experiencing homelessness.

Considering that about 560,000 people experience homelessness in the United States on any given night, the film shows what might happen if they decide to stage and occupy. Minnesota communities brace for flooding

By Christina Palladino, FOX 9

Posted Mar 17 2019 07:14PM CDT
Updated Mar 17 2019 07:19PM CDT

With warmer weather on the way concerns for widespread flooding over the next few weeks are becoming imminent in communities across the area.

Some cities are taking proactive approaches now while others, like crews in Jordan , are fighting with multiple ice dams that are causing problems.

Late Sunday afternoon crews worked to break apart a newly formed ice dam on the Hwy. 169 Bridge over Sand Creek that sent water levels surging to the highest peak seen recently, putting some homes in jeopardy. Minnesota Whitecaps win NWHL Championship in overtime thriller

Posted Mar 17 2019 03:28PM CDT
Updated Mar 17 2019 03:40PM CDT

The Minnesota Whitecaps won the NWHL Championship in overtime Sunday in the team's first year in the league.

Lee Stecklein scored the game-winning goal 49 seconds into overtime to secure the title for Minnesota.

The team won their semifinal game against the Metropolitan Riveters at Tria Rink in St. Paul Friday night to qualify for the Isobel Cup Final where they faced the Buffalo Beauts Sunday. 