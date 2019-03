- A trailer park in Jordan, Minnesota is under voluntary evacuation due to flooding in the area, according to Jordan police.

Police say around 5:45 Thursday evening a large ice dam formed on the Sand Creek which caused the water levels to quickly rise and spill onto Syndicate Street and Valley Green Park, a trailer park that contains about 300 homes.

Ice jam forces voluntary evacuations of 300 mobile homes in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/kTPr7ANwOE — Bill Keller (@billkellerfox9) March 15, 2019

Evacuation efforts were started immediatedly and people from 145 of the 300 homes chose to evacuate.

Many were able to stay with friends or family, but 47 are being housed in an temporary emergency shelter. Fifteen pets were also evacuated and are being housed at a temporary pet shelter.

Scott County Public Works is attempting to clear the ice dam, but has not yet been successful.