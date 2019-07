- Family and friends gathered Monday to remember the two-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis in July 2016.

Three years ago, LeVonte “King” Jason Jones was shot while riding in a van near the intersection of Lowry and Penn avenues. Community members gathered to celebrate his life and demand an end to such violence.

Earlier this month, a man was charged in connection to the boy’s murder.

"I am glad to say that the mayor has finally decided to make this a priority in the city, and I don't care whether it's because of what's happening downtown; I'm just glad that he is finally making this gun violence a priority in the city,” said Lisa Clemons with A Mother’s Love. “These lives should not be lost on this level.”