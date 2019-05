- A man died after being shot Thursday morning in the the Midtown-Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis. Police responded to the 2700 block of 16th Avenue South around 4:30 a.m. after several callers reported hearing a distrubance followed by gunshots.

Minneapolis police and firefighters were the first to arrive at the scene of the shooting. They rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

Minneapolis homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with tips to contact them at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppersmn.org.