<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story411559428" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411559428" data-article-version="1.0">Metro Transit launches electric buses for new C Line</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 03:21PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 03:45PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411559428.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411559428");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411559428-411558364"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411559428-411558364" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 03:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 03:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411559428" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS, MN (FOX 9)</strong> - Saturday marked two big milestones for Metro Transit as it launched not only a new service line but also its first electric buses.</p> <p>The new C Line will provide what Metro Transit promises will be "fast, frequent, and all-day service" between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center. The route carries riders along 6th/7th streets at Park Avenue to Olson Memorial Highway, to Penn Avenue, and Brooklyn Boulevard before moving into Brooklyn Center.</p> <p>At the same time, Metro Transit also celebrated its first 60-foot electric buses. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/msp-airport-celebrates-first-flight-to-mexico-city" title="MSP airport celebrates first flight to Mexico City" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20DELTA%20FLIGHT%20TO%20MEXICO%20CITY%20_KMSPf7fe_146.mxf_00.00.09.06_1560027885427.png_7367056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. <h4>MSP airport celebrates first flight to Mexico City</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 04:06PM CDT</span></p>
<p>The first flight from Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport to Mexico City took off Saturday morning.</p><p>The new route from Delta, with a partnership with Aeroméxico, will allow Twin Cities residents a path to the most populated city in North America and 55 other airports in Mexico and Latin America.</p><p>Saturday's inaugural flight was celebrated by local leaders from Mexico, a performance by Mariachi Jalisco de Minnesota and a customary fire truck water cannon salute.</p> Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
<h4>Trump administration denies embassies' requests to fly pride flag on flagpoles: reports</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 03:17PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 03:43PM CDT</span></p>
<p>FOX NEWS - The Trump administration has reportedly rejected requests from U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow pride flag on embassy flagpoles during LGBT Pride month -- an apparent reversal of a practice during the Obama administration.</p><p>NBC News first reported that embassies in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia are among those that were denied permission to fly the rainbow flag on embassy flagpoles. <p>The Obama administration granted blanket approval to fly the flag on outside flagpoles, the outlet reported, but State Department policy is that embassies are expected to ask for permission from Washington.</p> Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
<h4>Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota fixes shells for turtles hit by cars</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 02:33PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 02:35PM CDT</span></p>
<p>It's the time of the year where female turtles are on the move for nesting spots.</p><p>Unfortunately, to get to where they're going, some of the turtles end crossing roads and getting hit by passing cars. In a Facebook post, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota says its offices have seen a "nonstop stream of incoming turtles."</p><p>As of June 6, the center has seen 47 turtles come in with 30 coming over the span of just two days. <p>Photos shared by the WRC show vets working to fix shells.</p> Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. <h3>Most Recent</h3> data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Samantha&#x20;Madera&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Philadelphia&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump administration denies embassies' requests to fly pride flag on flagpoles: reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/metro-transit-launches-electric-buses-for-new-c-line" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7V%20METRO%20TRANSIT%20ELECTRIC%20BUS%20_00.00.06.18_1560025157179.png_7367049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metro Transit launches electric buses for new C Line</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wildlife-rehabilitation-center-of-minnesota-fixes-shells-for-turtles-hit-by-cars" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;Rehabilitation&#x20;Center&#x20;of&#x20;Minnesota&#x2f;Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota fixes shells for turtles hit by cars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-state-parks-offering-free-admission-june-8" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7%20FREE%20STATE%20PARKS%20TOMORROW%20_00.00.13.25_1560015857450.png_7367022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7%20FREE%20STATE%20PARKS%20TOMORROW%20_00.00.13.25_1560015857450.png_7367022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7%20FREE%20STATE%20PARKS%20TOMORROW%20_00.00.13.25_1560015857450.png_7367022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7%20FREE%20STATE%20PARKS%20TOMORROW%20_00.00.13.25_1560015857450.png_7367022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/7%20FREE%20STATE%20PARKS%20TOMORROW%20_00.00.13.25_1560015857450.png_7367022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota state parks offering free admission June 8</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/motorcyclist-dies-after-hitting-deer-in-northern-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 