- Saturday marked two big milestones for Metro Transit as it launched not only a new service line but also its first electric buses.

The new C Line will provide what Metro Transit promises will be "fast, frequent, and all-day service" between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center. The route carries riders along 6th/7th streets at Park Avenue to Olson Memorial Highway, to Penn Avenue, and Brooklyn Boulevard before moving into Brooklyn Center.

At the same time, Metro Transit also celebrated its first 60-foot electric buses. The new buses will serve more than half of the C Line service.

Governor Tim Walz touted the new buses as a "look at the future."

"Clean, efficient transportation, where the communities are at the heart of why we do it," said Walz.

The buses are Minnesota-made, manufactured by New Flyer of America in St. Cloud.

To celebrate the launch, Metro Transit is offering free C Line rides starting Saturday through Monday.