- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is urging customers who bought fresh produce from the Walmart in Andover this week to toss the products out.

The order covers any unpackaged produce, like apples, onions, grapes, herbs, and onion, sold between Sunday morning and Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. They are asking people to dispose of the food out of an "abundance of caution."

Officials say the warning is linked to a chemical incident last Saturday at the store. Police said the store on Bunker Lake Blvd NW was evacuated after two chemicals in the pool section got mixed together, creating smoke.

The store was closed from 5 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. the following morning.

The MDA says other unpackaged food sold at the store has since been disposed of and food for sale at this time is safe.

However, if you've consumed produce from the Walmart and have experienced any adverse health effects, officials ask you to call your healthcare provider.

In a statement, Walmart said, "Customer safety is a top priority and as a result of the event, we contacted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and out of an abundance of caution removed potentially exposed produce. We complied with all local and federal regulations and followed all policy and procedures after the incident on Saturday. We will continue to work with the Department of Agriculture in the event that there are additional requests."