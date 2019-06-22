< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415336093" data-article-version="1.0">MDA urges customers to toss produce purchased at Andover Walmart</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=MDA urges customers to toss produce purchased at Andover Walmart&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/mda-urges-customers-to-toss-produce-purchased-at-andover-walmart" data-title="MDA urges customers to toss produce purchased at Andover Walmart" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/mda-urges-customers-to-toss-produce-purchased-at-andover-walmart" addthis:title="MDA urges customers to toss produce purchased at Andover Walmart"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415336093.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415336093");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415336093-414228612"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415336093-414228612" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415336093" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ANDOVER, MN (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is urging customers who bought fresh produce from the Walmart in Andover this week to toss the products out.</p><p>The order covers any unpackaged produce, like apples, onions, grapes, herbs, and onion, sold between Sunday morning and Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. They are asking people to dispose of the food out of an "abundance of caution."</p><p>Officials say the warning is linked to a chemical incident last Saturday at the store. Police said the store on Bunker Lake Blvd NW was evacuated after two chemicals in the pool section got mixed together, creating smoke.</p><p>The store was closed from 5 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. the following morning.</p><p>The MDA says other unpackaged food sold at the store has since been disposed of and food for sale at this time is safe.</p><p>However, if you've consumed produce from the Walmart and have experienced any adverse health effects, officials ask you to call your healthcare provider.</p><p>In a statement, Walmart said, "Customer safety is a top priority and as a result of the event, we contacted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and out of an abundance of caution removed potentially exposed produce. We complied with all local and federal regulations and followed all policy and procedures after the incident on Saturday. Caravan leaves Twin Cities for Canada in search of affordable insulin

Posted Jun 28 2019 04:10PM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 05:52PM CDT

A caravan of people departed the Twin Cities Friday morning in search of a life-saving drug.

Downtown Minneapolis was the first stop on a crucial road trip for a group of men and women living with diabetes. "People don't know how hard we work every single day to stay alive and to stay healthy."

Their drive to survive is sending them north across the border and Quinn Nystrom is leading the way. "People don't know how hard we work every single day to stay alive and to stay healthy."</p><p>Their drive to survive is sending them north across the border and Quinn Nystrom is leading the way.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/19-year-old-charged-with-murder-after-red-wing-shooting-turns-fatal" title="19-year-old charged with murder after Red Wing shooting turns fatal" data-articleId="415313026" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Goodhue County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 19-year-old charged with murder after Red Wing shooting turns fatal

By Rose Heaphy, FOX 9

Posted Jun 28 2019 03:29PM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 04:44PM CDT

A 19-year-old man is charged with multiple counts of murder after a shooting in Red Wing this week turned deadly, according to court documents.

Michael Antonio Reyes of Red Wing is charged with seven counts, which include two second-degree murder charges and one third-degree murder charge.

According to the charges, police responded to a shooting Tueday at 4:32 p.m. near a Kwik Trip on West 7th Street. Officers found a man lying in the street face down in a pool of blood. The police began CPR and medics took him to a nearby hospital. Red Wing police identified the victim as 28-year-old D'andre Shawn Hicks of Tampa, Florida. His family took him off life support and he passed away Wednesday. The police began CPR and medics took him to a nearby hospital. Red Wing police identified the victim as 28-year-old D’andre Shawn Hicks of Tampa, Florida. USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1

By Gabrielle Moreira

Posted Jun 28 2019 03:57PM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 04:00PM CDT

The U.S. Women's National Team is moving on to the Women's World Cup semifinals after defeating host team France 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Within five minutes of the game's outset, Megan Rapinoe's free kick gave her team an early lead. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" title="getty_rapinoestance_062819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/overnight-rain-causes-flash-flooding-in-rochester-minn-closed-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_20190628191215"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Overnight rain causes flash flooding in Rochester, Minn, closed airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/repair-mistake-floods-out-edina-home-but-resident-says-city-is-no-help"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Repair mistake floods out Edina home, but resident says city is no help</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police announced on Friday that they have taken a person into custody in connection with the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks. (Photo Credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" title="SALT LAKE CITY PD_missing mackenzie lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mda-urges-customers-to-toss-produce-purchased-at-andover-walmart" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/5A-V-WALMART%20CELL%20PHONE%20UPGRADE_KMSP3513_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1561251776265.png_7433358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MDA urges customers to toss produce purchased at Andover Walmart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/19-year-old-charged-with-murder-after-red-wing-shooting-turns-fatal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/reyes_1561757259914_7454842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Goodhue&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>19-year-old charged with murder after Red Wing shooting turns fatal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrates&#x20;scoring&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;goal&#x20;for&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;quarterfinals&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;France&#x20;in&#x20;Parc&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;des&#x20;Princes&#x20;stadium&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Elsa&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/overnight-rain-causes-flash-flooding-in-rochester-minn-closed-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Overnight rain causes flash flooding in Rochester, Minn, closed airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/repair-mistake-floods-out-edina-home-but-resident-says-city-is-no-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Repair mistake floods out Edina home, but resident says city is no help</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" 