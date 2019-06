- A Walmart in the Twin Cities metro was evacuated Saturday after a chemical incident inside the store.

Police say two chemicals in the pool section at the Walmart in Andover got mixed together, causing a reaction Sunday evening. The reaction created smoke and the store was emptied while crews dealt with the situation.

Officers are looking into how the chemicals got mixed together, but right now they say it's not clear what happened. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the store.

No one was hospitalized during the incident, but emergency crews checked over some customers at the scene.

Store representatives say the location will remain closed for the night and re-open Sunday.