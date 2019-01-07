Mayor Frey declares Monday 'Mark Dayton Day' in Minneapolis

- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has declared Monday, Jan. 7 “Mark Dayton Day” in Minneapolis in honor of the outgoing governor’s last day in office.

Dayton served two terms as governor of Minnesota and served a term in the United States Senate. He has also served as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Economic Development and of Energy and Economic Development as well as State Auditor.

In his proclamation, Frey said Dayton helped spur economic growth in the city of Minneapolis by “reversing years of divestment in Local Government Aid.”

“Dayton made good on his pledge to build a better Minnesota –and millions of Minnesotans, including the people of Minneapolis, are better for it,” Frey said.

Former U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, a Democrat, was elected governor after Dayton chose not to run for a third term. He was sworn in Monday morning.

