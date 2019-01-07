Gov. Walz takes office, pledges to 'aim higher'

- Governor Tim Walz took the oath of office Monday as Minnesota’s 41st governor, pledging to unify the state and avoid divisions that plague the federal government.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan won office on the campaign slogan “One Minnesota,” a phrase included six times in the text of Walz’s inaugural address distributed before the 11 a.m. ceremony. Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and Auditor Julie Blaha were sworn in at the same event.

In the text of Walz’s speech at The Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, the new Democratic governor never mentioned President Donald Trump’s name. But, he said that economic, social, racial and geographic division “feels rampant” in the country.

“I will not normalize behavior that seeks to deepen and exploit these divides. I will not normalize policies that are not normal—ones that undermine our decency and respect,” Walz said. “If Washington won’t lead, Minnesota will.”

Walz, a former teacher, focused part of his speech on education disparities between students in different Minnesota school districts. He said the state must “recommit” itself to valuing the power of education.

“We must make Minnesota the “Education State” for all children—black, white, brown, and indigenous,” Walz said.

Walz placed a priority on delivering health care more effectively and affordably. He also pledged to make investments in Minnesota’s research institutions and partner with the state’s health industry.

As is typical for inaugural speeches, Walz laid out his vision but did not outline specific legislation that he will seek to accomplish it. That will be left for his budget due in February.

Former Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton, who did not seek re-election in 2018, attended his successor’s inauguration. His legacy safe with an incoming governor of the same party, Dayton released a very brief letter to Minnesotans early Monday morning.

“I am deeply grateful for the chance to serve as our great state’s governor for the past eight years,” Dayton wrote in the four-sentence letter. “In 2010, I promised ‘A Better Minnesota.’ Working together, we have kept that pledge.”