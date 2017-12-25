Man struck, injured by Green Line train in St. Paul

- One man was injured after being struck by a Metro Transit Green Line train just before 8:00 p.m. Monday night in St. Paul, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The incident, which occurred near the corner of Prior Avenue North and University Avenue West, put the Green Line on delay for about an hour as investigators performed a crash reconstruction. Trains are now back up and running.

The man was taken to Regions hospital and his condition is unknown.