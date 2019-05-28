< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local soccer tournament sidelines parents from the sidelines May 28 2019 09:49PM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 10:25PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 10:28PM CDT By Maury Glover, FOX 9 (FOX 9)</strong> - When parents go to watch this weekend's soccer tournament in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, they'll have to sit farther away than normal, as a new ban at Life Time Fitness focuses on keeping parents from getting too involved.</p><p>Youth sports is filled with stories of parents’ bad behavior toward coaches, refs and even players. So, a new soccer tournament is sidelining parents from the sidelines in an effort to just let the young players play.</p><p>“We like to come out and support the team and watch as they improve and play against the other team," said mother Lindsay Thomas.</p><p>For the Waconia Wildcats, hitting the soccer field is a good way to get their kicks. But soon, it will be the parents and coaches who will be getting the boot.</p><p>"I think our kids are at an age when we want them to be more independent and make their own decisions, and I think this is a unique way of showing them how they can do it," Thomas said. </p><p>The Minnesota Youth Soccer Association is co-sponsoring a tournament called the Freedom Cup at Life Time's new sport complex this weekend. Tournament rules will require parents and coaches to watch the games from a distance so the players can enjoy themselves without any added pressure.</p><p>"I think it’s an opportunity for the parents to help reset the culture of youth sports, that it’s not all about pressure to win and be right and wrong," said Cam Stoltz with MYSA.</p><p>Tournament organizers say parents must watch the action from at least 30 feet away and are not allowed to have any interaction with the refs. Coaches must also prepare their team before the kick off and during halftime, rather than give them direction during the game.</p><p>"What we've seen more recently is parents trying to coach their kids from the sidelines telling them what to do, where to be, when they need to deciding that for themselves," said assistant coach Justin Pozega.</p><p>After all, for these 11 and 12 year olds, having a good time should be the ultimate goal.</p><p>"Really, what we are here for is to have fun and play soccer and have it develop into something that is a lifelong passion they have," Thomas said.</p><p>Everyone who participates in the tournament will get a medal. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/world-health-organization-recognizes-burnout-as-medical-condition" title="World Health Organization recognizes burnout as medical condition" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/World_Health_Organization_recognizes_bur_0_7321808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/World_Health_Organization_recognizes_bur_0_7321808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/World_Health_Organization_recognizes_bur_0_7321808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/World_Health_Organization_recognizes_bur_0_7321808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/World_Health_Organization_recognizes_bur_0_7321808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The World Health Organization recognized burnout as a medical condition." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>World Health Organization recognizes burnout as medical condition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Feeling tired or stressed at work could have a significant impact on your health. The World Health Organization is now recognizing "professional burnout" as a medical condition. </p><p>Burnout refers specifically to symptoms in the occupational context, and doctors must rule out things like adjustment or mood disorders before making the diagnosis. </p><p>As writer Lorna Pecard scopes out the bonzai trees inside the Japanese garden at the Como Zoo and Conservatory, she reflects.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-walks-from-minneapolis-to-california-raising-awareness-of-homelessness-addiction" title="Man walks from Minneapolis to California raising awareness of homelessness, addiction" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_walks_from_Minneapolis_to_California_0_7321592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_walks_from_Minneapolis_to_California_0_7321592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_walks_from_Minneapolis_to_California_0_7321592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_walks_from_Minneapolis_to_California_0_7321592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_walks_from_Minneapolis_to_California_0_7321592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeremy Foyd is walking from Minneapolis to California raising awareness of homelessness and addiction." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man walks from Minneapolis to California raising awareness of homelessness, addiction</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One young man is walking halfway across the country to bring attention to homelessness and addiction.</p><p>On Saturday, Jeremy Floyd will begin his walk from Minneapolis to Santa Monica, California, stopping at youth shelters and rehab centers along the way to help others once in his shoes.</p><p>Floyd, 32, is hoping to walk 30 miles a day until the end of August when he reaches his final destination: the Santa Monica Pier.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/henderson-roads-flood-just-weeks-after-reopening" title="Henderson roads flood just weeks after reopening" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Flooding_returns_in_Henderson__Minnesota_0_7321475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Flooding_returns_in_Henderson__Minnesota_0_7321475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Flooding_returns_in_Henderson__Minnesota_0_7321475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Flooding_returns_in_Henderson__Minnesota_0_7321475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Flooding_returns_in_Henderson__Minnesota_0_7321475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding returns in Henderson, Minnesota" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Henderson roads flood just weeks after reopening</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sarah Danik, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It took weeks for crews to open up Highways 19 and 93 in Henderson, Minnesota last month. Now, parts are closed again because of flooding.</p><p>Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation say this is just the beginning, and they’re expecting the Minnesota River to rise another three feet, meaning the highways could be closed another few weeks.</p><p>The Classic Car Roll In attracts hot rods from all over the area looking to rev their engines in Henderson. 