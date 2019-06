Lightning strikes caused three house fires in Lakeville, Minnesota according to the Lakeville Fire Department. Photo Courtesy: Derek Tano Lightning strikes caused three house fires in Lakeville, Minnesota according to the Lakeville Fire Department. Photo Courtesy: Derek Tano

- Lightning strikes caused three separate house fires in Lakeville, Minnesota following a storm Tuesday evening, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

A total of six homes were affected due to subsequent electrical surges.

“We had Apple Valley, Burnsville and Farmington assisting us with calls plus their calls that they had going on at the same time,” said Lakeville Fire Chief Mike Meyer.

In addition to the fire incidents, Lakeville was also hit with flooding. Police responded to multiple reports of cars stranded in the water, specifically near Lakeville North High School. No one was injured.