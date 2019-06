- Flooding following Tuesday evening's storm in the Twin Cities metro area stranded cars in Lakeville, according to city leaders.

A tweet from the City of Lakeville showed multiple cars underwater near Lakeville North High School.

Sgt. Jason Heider with Lakeville Police Department says starting around 5 p.m. the department received a large amount of calls. He says he saw about six to seven flooded cars left abandoned on the roads.

Sgt. Heider says no one was injured and the vehicles got stuck after driving into water that was too deep.