- The High Water Declaration has been terminated for Lake Minnetonka, officials announced Wednesday.

At the end of May, the conservation district issued a high water level declaration, prompting an expanded no wake zone on Lake Minnetonka.

However, officials say that while the lake water levels have fallen below the 930.0 feet threshold for three consecutive days, water levels remain higher than normal. With elevated lake water levels, shoreline erosion and safety of lake users continues to be a concern.

Boaters are encouraged to slow down if their wakes hit the shore.

According to the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District, Lake Minnetonka’s water level is higher than normal this year because this is the third wettest start to a year the Twin Cities has experienced since recording began in 1871.

For more information, go to lmcd.org.