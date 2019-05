- An expanded no wake zone will be going into effect on Lake Minnetonka starting Friday, according to Lake Minnetonka Conservation District Chair Gregg Thomas.

Thomas says the conservation district will issue a high water level declaration, which means there will be an expanded no wake zone. The lake will still be open to boats, but boaters will need to reduce their speeds.

No wake will be allowed 600 feet from shore, which could create no wake zones for the entirety of some of the smaller bays on the lake.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the rule.

The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to release more information.