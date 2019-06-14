< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var article
section id="story419433563" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419433563" data-article-version="1.0">Klobuchar meets Sept. debate polling requirement, needs donors</h1>
</header> Klobuchar meets Sept. debate polling requirement, needs donors needs donors"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419433563.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419433563");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419433563-412713833"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party&#39;s Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419433563-412713833" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party&#39;s Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jul 21 2019 12:36PM CDT Her campaign said this month that Klobuchar has more than 100,000 donors and is “on track.”</p><p>Klobuchar is the eighth candidate to hit the polling requirement. Six have reached both the polling and donor threshold; Klobuchar and Cory Booker have not yet hit the donor mark.</p><p>The September debate in Houston will be hosted by ABC News.</p><p>Klobuchar long ago qualified for the July debate, to be held next week in Detroit and hosted by CNN. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Cleanup continues after storms tear through western Wisconsin
Posted Jul 21 2019 11:42AM CDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 12:25PM CDT
After the recent storms, residents across western Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota are clearing debris, repairing broken windows and more.
Viewers shared photos and videos showing countless fallen trees and damaged homes. Several boats were also damaged or flipped as winds reached over 84 mph in some areas.
Polk County issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday, meaning if the county's repairs surpass a certain amount, they can seek additional funding. Building mussels: DNR releases species into Cedar River to boost population
Posted Jul 21 2019 08:44AM CDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 08:56AM CDT
In an effort to boost the mussel population in southern Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released over 1,400 Black Sandshell mussels in the Cedar River.
According to the DNR, the mussels were released at three sites in the Cedar River where the species was wiped out
The sites were chosen to allow the mussels to spread down the Cedar River to the dam in Otranto, Iowa. Man fatally shot after fight breaks out at party in St. Cloud, Minn.
Posted Jul 21 2019 08:23AM CDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 08:34AM CDT
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Officials say it all began when a fight broke out during a party.
According to police, at about 3:34 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of 4th Avenue South on a report of a person with a gun. 