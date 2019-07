- Amy Klobuchar has reached the polling threshold to qualify for the Democratic presidential debate in September, though she still needs to reach the donor requirement.

Klobuchar got her fourth qualifying poll Sunday, getting 4 percent support in the CBS News/YouGov poll of likely Democratic voters in Iowa.

Klobuchar will now need to hit 130,000 individual donors. Her campaign said this month that Klobuchar has more than 100,000 donors and is “on track.”

Klobuchar is the eighth candidate to hit the polling requirement. Six have reached both the polling and donor threshold; Klobuchar and Cory Booker have not yet hit the donor mark.

The September debate in Houston will be hosted by ABC News.

Klobuchar long ago qualified for the July debate, to be held next week in Detroit and hosted by CNN. That debate had the same lower qualifying criteria as the June debate, meaning 20 people got in.