A record-breaking crowd at the Minnesota State Fair. Photo by Cody Matz / Fox 9.

- It may feel like summer is just getting started, but the Minnesota State Fair is now just six weeks away and organizers are looking for help.

Wednesday afternoon, the Great Minnesota Get-Together will hold its fourth annual job fair. The fair is looking to fill more than 500 positions, paying between $9.86 and $11.00 an hour.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and available to work all 12 days of the fair, which runs between Aug. 22 and Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Available positions include everything from parking attendants and food service to custodians. There are also jobs working with rides and games, retail sales and public safety. If you love animals, the fair is even looking for barn attendants.

The job fair takes place from 4-8 p.m. at the Progress Center at the intersection of Randall Avenue and Cosgrove Street on the fairgrounds. Enter through the main gate off Snelling Avenue and head north on Cosgrove Street.