Impaired wrong-way driver gets max sentence for crash that killed 3 Minnesota men en route to cabin

- A Dunn County, Wis., judge sentenced Serghei Kundilovski to 75 years in prison Monday for causing a wrong-way crash on Interstate 94 last summer that killed three Twin Cities men.

Jeremy Berchem, 27, Adam Kendhammer, 32, and Bryan Rudell, 29, were heading to a cabin in Wisconsin when Kundilovski struck them head-on. Kundolovski was impaired and driving out of control when he ended up in the opposite lanes of traffic for almost three miles before striking the friends’ car.

Prosecutors say Kundilovski was huffing aerosol spray duster prior to the crash. He pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless homicide.

On Monday, more than a dozen family and friends of the victim read victim impact statements.

“Who huffs computer cleaner while driving a car? On the interstate highway in the middle of the afternoon?” said Julie Kucinski, a coworker of one of the victims. “

The grief was overwhelming for Adam Kendhammer’s mom.

“Everything I ever was or ever will be was shattered like my son’s body,” Jean Kendhammer said.

Kundilovsi received the maximum sentence for the crash—25 years in prison for each victim. The sentence drew applause from the gallery.

Kundilovski offered an apology in court through a Russian interpreter, saying he never meant to kill anyone and does not know how the collision occurred.