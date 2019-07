- High levels of E. coli at Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis has moved the annual Milk Carton Boat Races out of the water and onto land this year.

Twin Cities Beach Blast, the event organizers, have now dubbed this year's races the “Milk Carton Portage Boat Races.” Rather than paddling across Bde Maka Ska, competitors will now race on land while carrying their handmade boats.

The daylong, family friendly beach party also includes a sand castle competition, which is not affected by the lake’s water quality issues.

Thomas Beach is one of four beaches in the city closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. Officials say they will resample the beaches on Monday.