- Four Minneapolis beaches are closed due to E. coli levels, the park board announced Tuesday.

Bde Maka Ska's North Beach, Thomas Beach, 32nd Street Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach are closed after officials found that E. coli bacteria still exceeded state specified guidelines.

These closures are likely due to a combination of stormwater runoff and waterfowl, according to the park board.

There have been no reports of any illness from swimmers at these beaches. Officials will re-sample the beaches on July 22.

