Posted Mar 18 2019 09:59PM CDT
Updated Mar 18 2019 10:22PM CDT class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 10:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-395649982" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The House bill to ban drivers from using their cell phones, except in hands free mode, passed Monday night.</p><p>The House passed the bill 106 to 21.</p><p>The issue is destined for conference committee as the House and Senate versions <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/theyre-not-happy-house-senate-distracted-driving-bills-hinge-on-gps-rules">treat GPS usage differently</a>. More News Stories Less than a month later, he was found dead in his home.</p><p>“The official cause of death was diabetic ketoacidosis,” said Nicole Smith-Holt, Alec’s mother. “He was rationing his insulin to make it to pay day."</p><p>A Type 1 diabetic, Alec made too much money to qualify for assistance and yet not enough to afford insurance on the open market. The first time he went to get his prescription without insurance, the out-of-pocket cost was $1,300.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/house-passes-snow-day-relief-bill-which-would-allow-three-days-to-be-forgiven" title="House passes snow day relief bill allowing 3 days to be forgiven" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/01/580RU5JU.MXF_12.52.51.12_1551485610431_6841628_ver1.0_640_360.png" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/01/580RU5JU.MXF_12.52.51.12_1551485610431_6841628_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="House passes snow day relief bill allowing 3 days to be forgiven"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/01/580RU5JU.MXF_12.52.51.12_1551485610431_6841628_ver1.0_1280_720.png" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/01/580RU5JU.MXF_12.52.51.12_1551485610431_6841628_ver1.0_1280_720.png" alt="House passes snow day relief bill allowing 3 days to be forgiven"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House passes snow day relief bill allowing 3 days to be forgiven</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 10:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 10:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Monday night, the Minnesota House passes a bill that would give Minnesota school districts some relief when it comes to snow days.</p><p>It passed by a vote of 105 to 21.</p><p>The House's version of the bill forgives the three cold weather days during the polar vortex in late January. This differs from the Senate version, which would allow districts to count all of their snow days as instructional days without being penalized.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hands-free-driving-bill-passes-minnesota-house" title="Hands-free driving bill passes Minnesota House" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/16/hands%20free%20cell%20phone%20driving%20bill_1489717891149_2895341_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/16/hands%20free%20cell%20phone%20driving%20bill_1489717891149_2895341_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Hands-free driving bill passes Minnesota House"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/16/hands%20free%20cell%20phone%20driving%20bill_1489717891149_2895341_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/16/hands%20free%20cell%20phone%20driving%20bill_1489717891149_2895341_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG" alt="Hands-free driving bill passes Minnesota House"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hands-free driving bill passes Minnesota House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 09:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 10:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The House bill to ban drivers from using their cell phones, except in hands free mode, passed Monday night.</p><p>The House passed the bill 106 to 21.</p><p>The issue is destined for conference committee as the House and Senate versions treat GPS usage differently . 