'They're not happy:' House, Senate distracted driving bills hinge on GPS rules By Theo Keith, FOX 9 addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/theyre-not-happy-house-senate-distracted-driving-bills-hinge-on-gps-rules" addthis:title="‘They're not happy:' House, Senate distracted driving bills hinge on GPS rules"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-395155328");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error 15 2019 05:57PM Posted Mar 15 2019 05:31PM CDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 05:58PM CDT src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/6-P-HANDS%20FREE%20DRIVING%20_00.00.07.28_1552689496746.png_6898432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/6-P-HANDS%20FREE%20DRIVING%20_00.00.07.28_1552689496746.png_6898432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-395155328-395157121" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/6-P-HANDS%20FREE%20DRIVING%20_00.00.07.28_1552689496746.png_6898432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-395155328" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota lawmakers must navigate differences over global positioning system rules before passing legislation to ban drivers from using cell phones except in hands-free mode.</p><p><a href="https://www.revisor.mn.gov/bills/text.php?number=HF0050&session=ls91&version=list&session_number=0&session_year=2019">The House</a> is scheduled to vote Monday on its version of the legislation, which some family members of distracted driving victims favor. <a href="https://www.revisor.mn.gov/bills/text.php?number=SF0091&session=ls91&version=latest&session_number=0&session_year=2019">The Senate</a> is poised to vote on its bill within two weeks, its lead author said.</p><p>The bills have a major difference: the Senate version exempts GPS usage from the hands-free requirement. Vijay Dixit, whose daughter Shreya died in a 2007 crash, called it a loophole. Drivers could claim to police during traffic stops that they were looking at GPS and not doing a banned activity, like reading a text, he said.</p><p>“Anything is better than nothing,” Dixit said in the living room of his Eden Prairie home, surrounded by photos of his daughter. “But I tell you, I can speak for many of the grieving families. They’re not happy.”</p><p>Laurie Hevier of St. Paul, whose mother died in 2009 when a distracted driver hit her while walking beside a Wisconsin road, echoed Dixit’s concerns.</p><p>“Anytime there’s an exception, you kind of give a free pass to people,” Hevier said in a telephone interview.</p><p>In interviews with the lead authors of the House and Senate bills, it appeared possible that the GPS exemption would be included in any bill that gets to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.</p><p>State Sen. Scott Newman, the Senate Transportation committee chairman, said he personally preferred that his bill didn’t include the exemption. But some fellow senators want to keep the GPS rules as they are now, Newman said.</p><p>“There was some opposition by some senators if we began removing the right for folks to use their GPS in the fashion they have in the past,” said Newman, R-Hutchinson. “So, I’ve intentionally kept that out.”</p><p>State Rep. Frank Hornstein, chairman of the House Transportation committee, said the GPS exemption would make the hands-free requirement less safe.</p><p>“We resisted it simply because this is much safer. We don’t want people fiddling around with their (phones) and adding another distraction,” Hornstein said. But, when asked if the GPS issue was a dealbreaker, he said, “This will not unravel simply because there’s different House and Senate versions.”</p><p>Both bills require that drivers use hands-free technology to talk on the phone or use various other functions. Texting while driving is already illegal in Minnesota.</p><p>Newman, Hornstein, and various stakeholders – including victims’ families – have been pushing for the tougher restrictions for years. Hornstein credited the family members for moving the debate this far.</p><p>“I think there’s been a real change of heart in the Legislature over the years,” said Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis. “Now we’re really at the cusp of passing this important legislation.”</p><p>Both lawmakers said they were optimistic that a final bill would get to Walz’s desk by the Legislature’s spring break in mid-April.</p><p>“Without question, this is as close as it’s been. More News Stories

Elizabeth Smart reflects on her own kidnapping in Barron speech about Jayme Closs
By Alex Lehnert, FOX 9
Posted Mar 15 2019 09:02PM CDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 10:14PM CDT
Elizabeth Smart addressed a crowd of hundreds that packed into the Barron High School gym Friday night. Smart was a light for the community that has just gone through one of its darkest times. Through her own experiences, Smart was able to give people in Barron guidance as they continue to help Jayme Closs heal. src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/Elizabeth_Smart_reflects_on_her_own_kidn_0_6899503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Elizabeth Smart reflects on her own kidnapping in Barron speech about Jayme Closs"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/Elizabeth_Smart_reflects_on_her_own_kidn_0_6899503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/Elizabeth_Smart_reflects_on_her_own_kidn_0_6899503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Elizabeth Smart reflects on her own kidnapping in Barron speech about Jayme Closs"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Elizabeth Smart reflects on her own kidnapping in Barron speech about Jayme Closs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alex Lehnert, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 09:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Elizabeth Smart addressed a crowd of hundreds that packed into the Barron High School gym Friday night.</p><p>Smart was a light for the community that has just gone through one of its darkest times.</p><p>Through her own experiences, Smart was able to give people in Barron guidance as they continue to help Jayme Closs heal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/flood-warning_00712701" title="Flood Warning" > <div class="image-wrapper hide-image"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-4x3.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-4x3.jpg" alt="Flood Warning"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-4x3.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-4x3.jpg" alt="Flood Warning"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flood Warning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/treatment-center-for-at-risk-youth-facing-suspension-of-license" title="Treatment center for at-risk youth facing suspension of license" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/mn%20doc_1552699595637.JPG_6899210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/mn%20doc_1552699595637.JPG_6899210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Treatment center for at-risk youth facing suspension of license"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/mn%20doc_1552699595637.JPG_6899210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/mn%20doc_1552699595637.JPG_6899210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Treatment center for at-risk youth facing suspension of license"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Treatment center for at-risk youth facing suspension of license
Posted Mar 15 2019 05:22PM CDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 08:27PM CDT
A treatment center for at-risk youth in Anoka, Minnesota is facing the suspension of its license, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. A DOC spokeswoman says Thursday, officials completed an unannounced inspection at Bar-None Residential Treatment Services and took action to suspend the facility's license. Bar-None has two residential units for boys aged 12 to 18 years old. "Inspection staff and DOC administration are working with the program to resolve concerns regarding cleanliness," read a statement from DOC. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/elizabeth-smart-reflects-on-her-own-kidnapping-in-barron-speech-about-jayme-closs" ></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/Elizabeth%20Smart_1552701731957.JPG_6899190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"><img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Elizabeth Smart in Barron"/></figure> <h3>Elizabeth Smart reflects on her own kidnapping in Barron speech about Jayme Closs</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/treatment-center-for-at-risk-youth-facing-suspension-of-license" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/mn%20doc_1552699595637.JPG_6899210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Treatment center for at-risk youth facing suspension of license</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/classic-chevy-reunited-with-owner-after-trailer-stolen" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/classic%20car%20reunited_fixed_1552696128976.jpg_6898760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Classic Chevy reunited with owner after trailer stolen</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/theyre-not-happy-house-senate-distracted-driving-bills-hinge-on-gps-rules" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/15/6-P-HANDS%20FREE%20DRIVING%20_00.00.07.28_1552689496746.png_6898432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>‘They're not happy:' House, Senate distracted driving bills hinge on GPS rules</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/shocking-video-shows-shark-kissing-diver" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/15/SHARK_1552689094885_6898517_ver1.0_320_180.JPG"> </div> <h3>Shocking video shows shark 'kissing' diver</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span 