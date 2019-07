Hail roughly baseball sized cracked this driver's windshield on I-35 just south of Rock Creek. Photo Courtesy: Justin Sorenson

- Hail can be scary enough, but imagine being in your car when it hits.

That's exactly happened to Justin Sorenson, while he was on I-35 near Rock Creek, Minnesota Friday evening. He says they stopped driving when the hail started coming down.

He described hail roughly the size of a baseball slammed into their windshield. The hail left huge cracks where it landed. Luckily, everyone inside the car was okay.

The hail came as part of a severe storm that moved through central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, leaving a trail of damage along the way. The Chisago County Fair closed Friday evening due to the storm.