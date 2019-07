- The Chisago County Fair is closed Friday night after a severe storm moved through the area, causing damage, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Photos posted by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office on Facebook showed flooded areas throughout the fairgrounds, as well as damaged buildings and mangled pop-up tents.

Friday evening, a storm brought heavy winds and hail through Chisago County.

"Our county has been rocked by severe weather this afternoon," read tjhe Facebook post. "Trees and power lines are down all across the county. Please use extreme caution if you must go out."

Viewers shared hail photos with FOX 9. Some of the hail in Rush City and Pine City appeared to be larger than a golf ball.