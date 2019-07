- A man is cleaning up the damage after a grill caught on fire and spread to his house in Stearns County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 9 a.m. Saturday, the man was grilling on his lower patio when the grill caught on fire. The fire is believed to have started at the propane tank nozzle.

The man immediately got out of his house and called 911. The house caught fire due to how close it was to the grill. The fire travelled up the wall, through the deck and onto the home.

Luckily, no one was injured. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.