The Rondo Commemorative Plaza in St. Paul is looking for the person who vandalized the property and stole flower pots last week.
According to the plaza, at about 9:43 p.m. Friday, "a visitor came to the plaza not for the purpose of reflection or perusal of the exhibits but for the purpose of stealing two flower pots that had been placed with the intention of adding a beautification touch to the grounds for Memorial Day."
The Rondo Commemorative Plaza was designed as a place for "preserving and interpreting of the history of the Rondo community that was destroyed by the construction of I-94."