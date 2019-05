- When the first round of flooding hit Minnesota this spring Highway 41 in Chaska was closed for weeks. Now, the water is back on the rise.

Highway 41 is still open, but less than 30 miles upstream the town of Henderson isn't so lucky.

Tuesday, the quaint riverside town held its weekly classic car roll in. The summertime staple normally attracts hot-rodders from all over the area, but just getting here now requires more than just a drive down memory lane, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation shut down the two major highways in and out of town; 19 East and 93 South.

The closures come after Monday’s downpour, which caused the Minnesota River to rise once again.

“It was underwater a better part of 50 days this spring and again early this morning it went back underwater and we expect actually three more feet of water in the coming days,” said MnDOT district 7 maintenance engineer Jed Falgren.

MnDOT says the highways could be closed for several weeks.