- Several Memorial Day events are planned across the Twin Cities metro Monday, paying tribute to our fallen troops.

Over the weekend, volunteers continued the solemn tradition of placing an American flag on every tombstone at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, more than 170,000 in all.

The state's annual Memorial Day program will be held at the cemetery, starting at 9:30 a.m. with wreath presentations at 9:45 a.m.Gov. Tim Walz will be speaking at the event, along with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Many cities will be holding their own Memorial Day events. A full list can be found on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website.

The governor has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday.