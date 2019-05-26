< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Twin Cities news
Investigators
Politics and Government
Business
Education
Entertainment </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/running-of-the-bulldogs-returns-to-canterbury-park-for-6th-year">Running of the Bulldogs returns to Canterbury Park for 6th year</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/fans-flock-to-target-field-sunday-causing-long-lines"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fans flock to Target Field Sunday, causing long lines"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/fans-flock-to-target-field-sunday-causing-long-lines">Fans flock to Target Field Sunday, causing long lines</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/mall-of-america-hosts-memorial-day-events"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/Memorial_Day_events_at_Mall_of_America_0_7314304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mall of America hosts Memorial Day events"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/mall-of-america-hosts-memorial-day-events">Mall of America hosts Memorial Day events</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/police-responding-to-incident-in-st-louis-park-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="3 injured in early morning shooting in St. Louis Park, Minn."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/police-responding-to-incident-in-st-louis-park-minn">3 injured in early morning shooting in St. Louis Park, Minn.</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/running-of-the-bulldogs-returns-to-canterbury-park-for-6th-year">Running of the Bulldogs returns to Canterbury Park for 6th year</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/fans-flock-to-target-field-sunday-causing-long-lines">Fans flock to Target Field Sunday, causing long lines</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/mall-of-america-hosts-memorial-day-events">Mall of America hosts Memorial Day events</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/police-responding-to-incident-in-st-louis-park-minn">3 injured in early morning shooting in St. Louis Park, Minn.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/woman-dies-in-stabbing-on-hennepin-avenue-in-minneapolis">42-year-old woman dies after stabbing on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, 1 in custody</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/moe123-scholarship-foundation-helps-family-heal-after-losing-brother-to-flu">MOE123: Scholarship foundation helps family heal after losing brother to flu</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Seeing worsening forecast, Minnesotans pay their Memorial Day respects a day early data-article-id="409110245" data-article-version="1.0">Seeing worsening forecast, Minnesotans pay their Memorial Day respects a day early</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409110245" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Seeing worsening forecast, Minnesotans pay their Memorial Day respects a day early&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/seeing-worsening-forecast-minnesotans-pay-their-memorial-day-respects-a-day-early" data-title="Seeing worsening forecast, Minnesotans pay their Memorial Day respects a day early" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/seeing-worsening-forecast-minnesotans-pay-their-memorial-day-respects-a-day-early" addthis:title="Seeing worsening forecast, Minnesotans pay their Memorial Day respects a day early"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409110245.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409110245");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409110245-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409110245-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS_00.00.22.03_1558924858166.png_7314981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409110245-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS_00.00.22.03_1558924858166.png_7314981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409110245-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Memorial Day a year early"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS_00.00.35.21_1558924858217.png_7314982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409110245-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Memorial Day Ft Snelling"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409110245-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS_00.00.22.03_1558924858166.png_7314981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Memorial Day a year early"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/seeing-worsening-forecast-minnesotans-pay-their-memorial-day-respects-a-day-early" data-title="Minnesotans pay Memorial Day respects a day early" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/seeing-worsening-forecast-minnesotans-pay-their-memorial-day-respects-a-day-early" addthis:title="Minnesotans pay Memorial Day respects a day early" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/seeing-worsening-forecast-minnesotans-pay-their-memorial-day-respects-a-day-early";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Iris\x20Perez\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By Iris Perez, FOX 9
Posted May 26 2019 08:30PM CDT
Updated May 26 2019 09:41PM CDT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - While many people took heed of the forecast and decided to pay their respects early, others say no amount of rain will keep them from coming out to honor our nation’s heroes tomorrow at Ft. Snelling.</p><p>“These are battlefield crosses, so when a service member loses their life, they will put up a battlefield cross,” said Steve Guider, the nephew of a fallen veteran.</p><p>Guider celebrated Memorial Day a day early at his Blaine home Sunday.</p><p>“We have six of them. One for the five major branches: Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. And then the one on the end is for the National Guard,” he said, pointing to the decorated crosses in his yard.</p><p>Guider paid tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.</p><p>“Seeing the forecast for tomorrow, I figured I would set it up today so we can get it out there,” he said.</p><p>The display is too precious to be left under the forecasted chance of rain on Memorial Day.</p><p>“Today is my dad’s one-year anniversary that he passed away and we’re just here honoring him along with the other soldiers here,” said Barb Soberski, who was with her husband Rich Sunday to pay their respects before the holiday.</p><p>“Taking our chances and came today and if the weather is good enough, we’ll come tomorrow,” Rich Soberski said.</p><p>The planned ceremonies at the cemetery and at historic Fort Snelling are slated to go on and adapt as necessary Monday.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories

I-35E lanes closed after crash at Wheelock Parkway in St. Paul Sunday night
Posted May 26 2019 10:22PM CDT
Updated May 26 2019 10:27PM CDT
I-35E southbound closed Sunday night after a crash at Wheelock Parkway. 
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. and closed the lanes just north of downtown St. Paul. 
The cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved and any injuries are unknown at this time. data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/pursuit%20ends%20in%20st%20paul%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.04_1558927436419.png_7314987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/pursuit%20ends%20in%20st%20paul%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.04_1558927436419.png_7314987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/pursuit%20ends%20in%20st%20paul%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.04_1558927436419.png_7314987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/pursuit%20ends%20in%20st%20paul%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.04_1558927436419.png_7314987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/pursuit%20ends%20in%20st%20paul%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.04_1558927436419.png_7314987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Rain, thunderstorms possible for Memorial Day
Posted May 26 2019 09:26PM CDT
Updated May 26 2019 09:28PM CDT
It was a picture-perfect weekend, but Minnesota is in for a big change overnight heading into Memorial Day.
There is a chance of rain that will track into Minnesota from the south, arriving near sunrise Monday.
The rain is expected to intensify by noon with some rumbling thunderstorms and heavy rain. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rain, thunderstorms possible for Memorial Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 09:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 09:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a picture-perfect weekend, but Minnesota is in for a big change overnight heading into Memorial Day.</p><p>There is a chance of rain that will track into Minnesota from the south, arriving near sunrise Monday.</p><p>The rain is expected to intensify by noon with some rumbling thunderstorms and heavy rain.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/running-of-the-bulldogs-returns-to-canterbury-park-for-6th-year" title="Running of the Bulldogs returns to Canterbury Running of the Bulldogs returns to Canterbury Park for 6th year
Posted May 26 2019 08:35PM CDT
Updated May 26 2019 08:41PM CDT
The sixth annual Running of the Bulldogs was held Sunday at Canterbury Park.
Under perfectly sunny skies, the Memorial Day weekend tradition had 72 bulldogs compete in six trial races Sunday.
All the races were scheduled in between the live horse races. data-sizes="160px" alt="The sixth annual Running of the Bulldogs was held Sunday at Canterbury Park." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Running of the Bulldogs returns to Canterbury Park for 6th year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The sixth annual Running of the Bulldogs was held Sunday at Canterbury Park.</p><p>Under perfectly sunny skies, the Memorial Day weekend tradition had 72 bulldogs compete in six trial races Sunday.</p><p>All the races were scheduled in between the live horse races.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/running-of-the-bulldogs-returns-to-canterbury-park-for-6th-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5SOT%20RUNNING%20OF%20THE%20BULLDOGS_00.00.04.07_1558921027164.png_7314775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Running of the Bulldogs Canterbury Park"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Running of the Bulldogs returns to Canterbury Park for 6th year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fans-flock-to-target-field-sunday-causing-long-lines"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Long lines Target Field"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fans flock to Target Field Sunday, causing long lines</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/mall-of-america-hosts-memorial-day-events"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/Memorial_Day_events_at_Mall_of_America_0_7314304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Memorial_Day_events_at_Mall_of_America_0_20190526130523"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mall of America hosts Memorial Day events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-responding-to-incident-in-st-louis-park-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="StLouisPark.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 injured in early morning shooting in St. Louis Park, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/seeing-worsening-forecast-minnesotans-pay-their-memorial-day-respects-a-day-early" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS_00.00.22.03_1558924858166.png_7314981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS_00.00.22.03_1558924858166.png_7314981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS_00.00.22.03_1558924858166.png_7314981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS_00.00.22.03_1558924858166.png_7314981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS_00.00.22.03_1558924858166.png_7314981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Seeing worsening forecast, Minnesotans pay their Memorial Day respects a day early</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/rain-thunderstorms-possible-for-memorial-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/7-day%20forecast_1558923880490.png_7314878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/7-day%20forecast_1558923880490.png_7314878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/7-day%20forecast_1558923880490.png_7314878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/7-day%20forecast_1558923880490.png_7314878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/7-day%20forecast_1558923880490.png_7314878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rain, thunderstorms possible for Memorial Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/running-of-the-bulldogs-returns-to-canterbury-park-for-6th-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5SOT%20RUNNING%20OF%20THE%20BULLDOGS_00.00.04.07_1558921027164.png_7314775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5SOT%20RUNNING%20OF%20THE%20BULLDOGS_00.00.04.07_1558921027164.png_7314775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5SOT%20RUNNING%20OF%20THE%20BULLDOGS_00.00.04.07_1558921027164.png_7314775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5SOT%20RUNNING%20OF%20THE%20BULLDOGS_00.00.04.07_1558921027164.png_7314775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5SOT%20RUNNING%20OF%20THE%20BULLDOGS_00.00.04.07_1558921027164.png_7314775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Running of the Bulldogs returns to Canterbury Park for 6th year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/golden-valley-country-club-s-evans-scholar-wants-golf-to-be-for-everybody" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/323YZ405.MXF_01.02.23.27_1558918164014_7314770_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/323YZ405.MXF_01.02.23.27_1558918164014_7314770_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/323YZ405.MXF_01.02.23.27_1558918164014_7314770_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/323YZ405.MXF_01.02.23.27_1558918164014_7314770_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/323YZ405.MXF_01.02.23.27_1558918164014_7314770_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Golden Valley Country Club's Evans Scholar wants golf to be for everybody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/another-horse-dies-at-santa-anita-26-racehorse-deaths-since-dec-26" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Another horse dies at Santa Anita; 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> 