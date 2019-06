- A girl was found dead in a submerged vehicle near Crookston, Minn. Wednesday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Crookston Fire Department made the discovery after responding for a call of a vehicle in the river.

Crews located the vehicle with drone assistance and the Grand Forks County Water Rescue Unit used its dive team to locate the deceased juvenile female in the car.

The girl was transported to the UND Medical Examiner’s Office in Grand Forks.

The Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected.