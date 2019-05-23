< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408641845" data-article-version="1.0">Former MPD Chief named CEO of Vitals ahead of app launch</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408641845.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408641845");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408641845-408642931"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Harteau%20VITALS_1558643629286.jpg_7306713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Harteau%20VITALS_1558643629286.jpg_7306713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Harteau%20VITALS_1558643629286.jpg_7306713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Harteau%20VITALS_1558643629286.jpg_7306713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Harteau%20VITALS_1558643629286.jpg_7306713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo: Vitals)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo: Vitals)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408641845-408642931" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Harteau%20VITALS_1558643629286.jpg_7306713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408641845" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau was named CEO of Vitals Aware Services ahead of the app's launch scheduled for this year, the company announced Thursday.</p><p>Harteau was promoted to CEO after previously serving as President of the company that is set to roll out a new app for first responders this year.</p><p>The app gives first responders voluntary health information provided by the patients on their phones. Vulnerable people or caregivers can register online and also wear a keychain beacon, necklace, debit card or bracelet. Any of those methods gives first responders the information they need to make quick decisions in the field.</p><p>Harteau took the President position in fall 2018 and was its Chief Public Safety Officer since October 2017 after her 30-year career in law enforcement. Harteau will also be on the company’s board of directors.</p><p>“I’m honored by the decision of the board and appreciate the opportunity to lead such a visionary company,” she said in a release. “Our priority is to make this life-changing and life-saving technology accessible to everyone.”</p><p>Former CEO Steve Mase, who was a founder of the company, will shift into the role of Chief Technology Officer.</p><p>Chris Maloney, the former founder, President and CEO of TriTech Software Systems, was also added to the board of directors. Maloney sold controlling interest in TriTech to private equity investors.</p><p>“Chris’ vast expertise and strong networks in the public safety industry will be instrumental as we expand into other regions and states,” Harteau said. “His knowledge and connections will only help accelerate our growth and expansion. Snelling State Park to remain closed through holiday weekend due to flooding" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ft. Snelling State Park to remain closed through holiday weekend due to flooding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Karen Scullin, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s a holiday weekend and for a lot of Minnesotans, that means a visit to one of the state’s many great parks, but one of the most popular ones will be closed.</p><p>There have been a few sunny days, but certainly not enough to dry out a wet and flooded Fort Snelling State Park.</p><p>The birds are singing and it’s getting green, but part of spring at Fort Snelling State Park is getting washed out. It’s been closed since mid-March due to flooding from heavy snow and a lot of rain.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-keep-your-mouth-shut-noor-trial-evidence-shines-light-on-confused-moments-after-shooting" title="'Keep your mouth shut': Noor trial evidence shows confused moments after shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Noor_trial_evidence_shines_light_on_conf_0_7308803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Noor_trial_evidence_shines_light_on_conf_0_7308803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Noor_trial_evidence_shines_light_on_conf_0_7308803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Noor_trial_evidence_shines_light_on_conf_0_7308803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Noor_trial_evidence_shines_light_on_conf_0_7308803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the first time, the public can hear Justine Ruscyzk Damond call 911 the night she was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police Mohamed Noor." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Keep your mouth shut': Noor trial evidence shows confused moments after shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Blume, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the first time, the public can hear Justine Ruscyzk Damond call 911 the night she was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police Mohamed Noor.</p><p>The calls were part of some 300 exhibits of evidence recently presented to the jury that found Noor guilty , including the 911 calls from Damond. </p><p>The evidence can be hard to stomach and the judge has not yet released the most graphic video footage that includes Damond’s final, agonizing moments.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/7-children-hospitalized-after-school-bus-rollover-in-traverse-county-minn" title="7 children hospitalized after school bus rollover in Traverse County, Minn." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Traverse County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7 children hospitalized after school bus rollover in Traverse County, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seven children in Traverse County, Minn. were hospitalized Thursday morning after their school bus rolled into a ditch just after 8 a.m.</p><p>According to the Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the bus was carrying seven children between the ages of 5 and 15 and was traveling south on 740th Avenue.</p><p>While the bus approached an intersection at 680th Street, a 24-year-old man driving a pickup struck the school bus, causing it to change direction and roll into the ditch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-keep-your-mouth-shut-noor-trial-evidence-shines-light-on-confused-moments-after-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/5%20V%20EVIDENCE%20IN%20NOOR%20CASE%20OUT_KMSPa3d9_711.mxf_00.00.42.20_1558658502544.png_7308082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Hennepin County)" title="Noor trail evidence"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Keep your mouth shut': Noor trial evidence shows confused moments after shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walz-orders-friday-special-session-can-lawmakers-read-the-bills-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/19/State%20Capitol2_1511140308013_4535564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Minnesota Capitol generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walz orders Friday special session: Can lawmakers read the bills?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/2019-fox-9-town-ball-tour-schedule-released"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/townball-randy-ian_1558643254324_7306712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="townball-randy-ian_1558643254324.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2019 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule released</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/listen-justine-damond-s-911-calls-prior-to-fatal-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Justine_Damond_s_911_call_before_fatal_s_0_7306323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Justine_Damond_s_911_call_before_fatal_s_0_20190523181338"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Listen: Justine Damond's 911 calls prior to fatal shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-keep-your-mouth-shut-noor-trial-evidence-shines-light-on-confused-moments-after-shooting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/5%20V%20EVIDENCE%20IN%20NOOR%20CASE%20OUT_KMSPa3d9_711.mxf_00.00.42.20_1558658502544.png_7308082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/5%20V%20EVIDENCE%20IN%20NOOR%20CASE%20OUT_KMSPa3d9_711.mxf_00.00.42.20_1558658502544.png_7308082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/5%20V%20EVIDENCE%20IN%20NOOR%20CASE%20OUT_KMSPa3d9_711.mxf_00.00.42.20_1558658502544.png_7308082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/5%20V%20EVIDENCE%20IN%20NOOR%20CASE%20OUT_KMSPa3d9_711.mxf_00.00.42.20_1558658502544.png_7308082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/5%20V%20EVIDENCE%20IN%20NOOR%20CASE%20OUT_KMSPa3d9_711.mxf_00.00.42.20_1558658502544.png_7308082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Hennepin&#x20;County&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Keep your mouth shut': Noor trial evidence shows confused moments after shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/7-children-hospitalized-after-school-bus-rollover-in-traverse-county-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/School%20bus%20rollover%20formatted_1558656848957.jpg_7308062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Traverse&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7 children hospitalized after school bus rollover in Traverse County, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-thrown-from-moa-balcony-suffered-complications-requiring-additional-procedures-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Zariah&#x20;Hicks" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy thrown from MOA balcony suffered 'complications' requiring 'additional procedures'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walz-orders-friday-special-session-can-lawmakers-read-the-bills-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/19/State%20Capitol2_1511140308013_4535564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/19/State%20Capitol2_1511140308013_4535564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/19/State%20Capitol2_1511140308013_4535564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/19/State%20Capitol2_1511140308013_4535564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/19/State%20Capitol2_1511140308013_4535564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walz orders Friday special session: Can lawmakers read the bills?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawsuit-mohamed-noor-pointed-gun-at-man-after-2017-traffic-stop-in-uptown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/20/OfficerNoor_1521576884148_5182676_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/20/OfficerNoor_1521576884148_5182676_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/20/OfficerNoor_1521576884148_5182676_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/20/OfficerNoor_1521576884148_5182676_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/20/OfficerNoor_1521576884148_5182676_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawsuit: Mohamed Noor pointed gun at man after 2017 traffic stop in Uptown</h3> </a> </li> 