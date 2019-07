- It appears the former Barron, Wisconsin home of Jayme Closs and her parents will soon be up for sale.

The address is currently listed as "Coming Soon" on HomePath.com, a real estate website for Fannie Mae-owned properties.

"Conveniently located just outside Barron on Highway 8," read the property description. "This three bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has a two car tuck under attached garage. Additional feature of a nice sauna. All on a very nice wooded 1.24 acre lot."

Jayme Closs was abducted from the home on October 15, 2018 after her parents, Denise and James Closs, were murdered. After 88 days, Jayme escaped her abductor and made it to safety. James Patterson pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and murders. In May, he was sentenced to life in prison.