- No one was hurt as flames ripped through a home in Minnetonka on Saturday, but hot weather made battling the blaze difficult for firefighters.

The Minnetonka Fire Department was called to a home on the 2000-block of Austrian Pines Lane around 2:22 p.m.

Firefighters say the initial call was for smoke in the area. At the scene, however, the department found flames coming from the roof of a home.

The fire chief says crews were able to quickly knock down the fire but it took hours to get all the hot spots extinguished.

Again, no one was hurt during the fire but high temperatures made things tough for fire crews. The department says three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion during the battle. Everyone is expected to be okay, however.

The family was out of town at the time of the blaze but are now returning home.