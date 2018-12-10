< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 07:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 07:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415489887" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - No one was hurt as flames ripped through a home in Minnetonka on Saturday, but hot weather made battling the blaze difficult for firefighters.</p> <p>The Minnetonka Fire Department was called to a home on the 2000-block of Austrian Pines Lane around 2:22 p.m.</p> <p>Firefighters say the initial call was for smoke in the area. At the scene, however, the department found flames coming from the roof of a home.</p> <p>The fire chief says crews were able to quickly knock down the fire but it took hours to get all the hot spots extinguished.</p> <p>Again, no one was hurt during the fire but high temperatures made things tough for fire crews. The department says three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion during the battle. 