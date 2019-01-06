Family in shock after losing mother to fatal pedestrian crash in Inver Grove Heights

- A fatal pedestrian crash in Inver Grove Heights Saturday night marked the fourth pedestrian hit and killed in the metro in the last three days.

All of the incidents occurred in the early evening between 5 and 6 p.m., during a weekend stretch that saw unusually warmer weather.

Looking over old photos of his mother, Tesfaye Aschenaki’s still in shock that she is no longer here after she was killed Saturday.

“She died by herself, she didn’t have anyone who loved her with her,” he said. “And that just kills me.”

55-year-old Haimonat Gebremedhin was crossing 80th Street in Inver Grove Heights before 6 p.m. Saturday night when she was hit by a car.

Her family says she had just left the gym at the community center after deciding to walk instead of waiting for her husband to finish his workout.

“Had it been a typical January, sub-zero, Minnesota day, she wouldn’t have walked out that door by herself at all,” said Aschenaki. “She would have waited for dad.”

Police say the driver hit the grandmother and kept going. She was found by someone passing by. They waved down a police officer, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

“It’s a pretty well-lit street,” said Aschenaki. “So, there’s no excuse.”

Police say the driver, a 30-year-old woman, turned herself in Sunday afternoon.

It leaves the family with only one pressing question for the person behind the wheel.

“Why? I don’t wish ill on them. I’m angry to no end. I just can’t form the words,” Aschenaki said.

The suspect was booked and released Sunday. The crash is still under investigation and the case will be handed over to the county attorney to decide whether the driver will be charged.