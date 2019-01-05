Woman killed in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Inver Grove Heights

- A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Saturday on 80th Street east of Blaine Avenue in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

She has been identified as Haimanot Gebremedhin of Inver Grove Heights.

Investigators with the Inver Grove Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone who was driving east or westbound on 80th Street, east of Blaine Avenue around 5:52 p.m., or anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Inver Grove Heights Police Department tip line at 651-450-2530.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, an officer was flagged down by a passer-by who came across the victim of the crash. Resuscitation efforts were performed by police, fire and Health East medical personnel, but were unsuccessful.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the reconstruction of the collision.

This is the third fatal pedestrian crash in the east Twin Cities metro area this week after incidents in Roseville and St. Paul.