2,000 lbs of invasive carp removed as part of 10-year plan for Lake Minnetonka headwaters

- Crews removed about 2,000 pounds of invasive common carp from a lake in Victoria, Minnesota Friday as a part of a 10-year project to improve the habitat in the Lake Minnetonka headwaters.

Friday marked the beginning of the first round of carp removals in the area, starting with Steiger Lake, according to officials with the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District. Common carp damage the lakes by uprooting plants, which stirs up the lake bottoms leading to algae blooms.

A $567,000 grant is funding the effort as a way to improve the water quality and conditions for the native fish and fowl. In addition to removing carp, crews will also put radio tags on some carp in order to track movement and population. It is all part of a carp management plan created by the University of Minnesota's Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center

The plan involves crews setting up barriers to contain the carp population and prevent the fish from moving in and out of Wasserman Lake, Crown College Pond and Mud Lake. The barriers will keep the carp from returning to their spawning areas.

MCWD crews will also set up aeration units at Marsh, Sunny, North Lundsten, South Lundsten and Mud Lakes to keep oxygen levels up during the winter. The hope is the aeration will help the bluegill sunfish population, which can then eat the carp eggs in the spring.

MCWD is working with the Three Rivers Park District, Hennepin County, Carver County, the City of Victoria, the Six Mile Creek-Halsted Bay Subwatershed Partnership and more to complete the project.